BART completes fare gate upgrade across San Mateo County

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has completed the installation of its next generation fare gates at all six of its San Mateo County, Calif., stations, bringing its total installs to 48 gates across the system. The agency says these installs put the project on track to reach its goal of full installation across the five counties BART serves by the end of 2025.

“The installation of these game-changing fare gates is the result of a collaborative effort. I’m proud to say we have hit the reset button on the relationship between San Mateo County and BART,” said San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa. “BART and San Mateo County share the goal of increasing ridership through making stations safer and cleaner. These gates represent a critical step in what will be an ongoing partnership to put riders first.”

Next generation fare gates feature clear swing barriers that the agency says are more difficult to push through or jump over compared to the old gates it had used for decades. The agency notes the new gates are bolstered by a one-of-a-kind locking mechanism designed to boost their resilience. They have LED lighting on the swing barriers and are equipped with 3D sensors that can detect if someone is in a wheelchair or has a bike, stroller, or luggage with them.

“We carry approximately 25% of transit boardings among all operators in San Mateo County,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “I think even more people in San Mateo County will ride BART because of these fare gates and how they are changing the station environment by serving as a deterrent against unwanted behavior.”

The agency says the new gates are getting mostly positive reviews from riders. A survey of riders indicated the number of those who reported seeing someone fare evade dropped by nearly a third from just a year ago as new gates have been installed in more stations.

The installation of next generation fare gates at the five non-airport stations in San Mateo County was fully funded by the San Mateo County Transportation Authority through voter-approved Measure W. SFO funded the new gates at San Francisco International Airport Station.