Homelessness declining on L.A. Metro’s transit system

The number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (L.A. Metro) system dropped significantly year-to-year, according to L.A. Metro’s 2025 annual point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness on the transit system. During the past year, there was a decrease between 37 and 39 percent, as the agency says this year’s count estimates 631 to 684 unhoused individuals on the system compared to 1,041 to 1,092 in 2024.

By comparison, the agency notes homelessness decreased by four percent across Los Angeles County and 3.4 percent within the city of Los Angeles, according to the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

“Providing assistance for people experiencing homelessness is an important part of building a world-class transit system for all Los Angeles residents,” said L.A. Metro Board Chair and Whittier City Council Member Fernando Dutra. “While there is still much more work to do, this significant reduction shows the positive impact of our efforts to make [L.A.] Metro safer, cleaner and more welcoming while treating all people with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

L.A. Metro’s care-based outreach model driving results

L.A. Metro says its care-based approach focuses on connecting unhoused riders to supportive services and housing, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) and a network of homeless service providers. Through its Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement program, L.A. Metro deploys multidisciplinary teams across the bus and rail system, offering resources in real time to individuals in need. The agency partners with six community-based homeless services providers, including PATH, Christ Centered Ministries, HOPICS, LA Family Housing, Union Station Homeless Services and Helpline Youth Counseling, to provide critical services and housing.

“I am proud that [L.A.] Metro’s care-based approach is delivering real results, not only improving the lives of thousands of unhoused individuals but also enhancing the experience for our riders,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “Fewer people are using the [L.A.] Metro system as shelter and more are being connected to housing and services. That’s a win for everyone who depends on public transit.”

In fiscal year 2025, L.A. Metro’s outreach teams connected 2,709 people to interim or permanent housing, exceeding the agency’s goal of housing 1,800 individuals by more than 150 percent.

County partnership key to success

L.A. Metro notes its partnership with the county of Los Angeles, particularly with DHS, has been critical to ensuring people experiencing homelessness receive care and support. The county provides L.A. Metro with access to shelter beds 24/7, which allows outreach workers to offer safe options to unhoused individuals even during late-night hours when many buses and trains go out of service.

“It’s encouraging to see that—for the second year in a row—our annual count reflects a decrease in homelessness across Los Angeles County,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and L.A. Metro Board Second Vice Chair Kathryn Barger. “This progress shows that when the county and [L.A.] Metro work together to deliver housing, health care and outreach, we can make a real difference. Still, more than 72,000 individuals remain unhoused and many seek refuge on and around our transit system. That reality keeps us focused on the work ahead. I remain committed—along with my [L.A.] Metro Board colleagues—to ensuring our system is safe for everyone. Our efforts are paying off, as shown by ongoing reductions in crime across [L.A.] Metro. We will continue pursuing compassionate, coordinated strategies that improve transit environments while connecting people to lasting solutions.”

Point-in-time survey

The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, led by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) was conducted on the [L.A.] Metro system from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2025. The survey used methodology developed by the University of Southern California for LAHSA’s count and aligned with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards. The L.A. Metro-specific results, which focused on stations, rights-of-way and parking lots, were not included in LAHSA’s published regional total but provide an essential look at homelessness on the transit system.