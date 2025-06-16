CTA partners with Cook County Health to install naloxone vending machines at five rail stations

The Chicago Transit Board has approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Cook County Health (CCH) to install vending machines that will dispense free naloxone at five rail stations. Naloxone is an FDA-approved nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

“We know these machines can save lives, and it’s important that we continue to build upon the partnerships we’ve developed to expand access to these critical, harm-reduction resources,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “Since the first naloxone dispenser launched at our 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line terminal, we've seen firsthand how valuable access to these resources can be and what a critical difference they can make towards ensuring a safer system for everyone.”

The vending machines will be installed at the following five CTA rail stations:

Jefferson Park (Blue Line) Harlem/Lake (Green Line) 47th St. (Red Line) Howard (Red/Purple/Yellow Line) Central Park (Pink Line)

CTA notes the locations were strategically selected based on geographic analysis that highlighted areas of heightened opioid-related emergency medical responses and community input.

“Naloxone is safe and easy to use, making it possible for anyone to save the life of a person experiencing an opioid overdose,” said CCH CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis. “In recent years, public health efforts have focused on expanding community access, and we believe this has contributed to the regional decline in fatal opioid overdoses. We are grateful to partner with CTA to get this life-saving medication into more hands.”

CTA notes that reducing overdose deaths is a key objective of the CCH’s regional behavioral health strategic plan released in May 2025 by the Cook County Office of Behavioral Health, a department of CCH. The Cook County Office of Behavioral Health was established in 2023 to address the behavioral health needs of residents and serve as a convener to enhance access to care.

According to the agency, the new vending machines are part of a six-month pilot, with options to extend based on performance and community impact assessments. CCH will invest a projected $100,000 to cover the costs related to the procurement, installation, servicing and operation of the machines. The vending machines are planned to be installed later this fall.

CTA says the partnership with CCH expands on its existing pilot with the Chicago Department of Public Health, in which a similar vending machine was installed at the 95th/Dan Ryan Terminal in late 2023. The existing pilot vending machine offers free general health and hygiene products and other critical harm-reduction supplies to individuals experiencing substance abuse, homelessness or other vulnerabilities. The agency notes the introduction of public health vending machines aligns with its ongoing commitment to providing safe and accessible transit services while also addressing broader community health and wellness needs.