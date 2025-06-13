Metro Vancouver Transit Police introduces youth liaison officer on TransLink services

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police is introducing Constable Ryan Armstrong as its youth liaison officer (YLO) to reinforce its efforts to keep youth safe while riding TransLink’s services. The Metro Vancouver Transit Police Department notes that despite reductions in overall crime on the transit system, there has been a 43 percent increase in reported incidents involving youth during the past year.

According to the Metro Vancouver Transit Police dDepartment, Armstrong will focus on intervention, education and collaboration with the community and policing partners to help keep youth on and around the transit system safe. By engaging with young people, Armstrong aims to build trust and positive relationships between youth and police to empower them to play a role in their own safety and to lead those at risk to a path away from criminal behavior.

“The transit system plays a vital role in the lives of many youths, allowing them to get to places like school or work,” Armstrong said. “My role is about more than holding young offenders accountable for their actions; it’s about connection, guidance and making sure every young person on transit feels respected and protected.”

Armstrong previously worked as a deputy sheriff within the youth justice system.