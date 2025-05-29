Metro Transit Police Department partners with local law enforcement, service providers to boost safety on Twin Cities’ Green Line

A new, collaborative initiative focused on improving safety and security along University Avenue and on the Green Line is coming to the Twin Cities Metro Transit in Minnesota.

The Safe and Strong University Avenue initiative brings together law enforcement, service providers and city and county prosecutors in an innovative partnership.

Participating agencies include the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), Saint Paul Police Department, Saint Paul Office of Neighborhood Safety, Saint Paul City Attorney, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey County Attorney, Ramsey County Safety and Justice and Ramsey County Public Health.

“I want to thank all our partners for coming together to support this unprecedented collaborative effort,” said MTPD Interim Chief Joe Dotseth. “Our proactive and community-oriented approach to policing is working across the Metro Transit system, and by pairing that approach with a new level of collaboration, we are confident we can make real progress along the Green Line.”

While law enforcement will be more visible and arresting people for serious criminal acts, service providers will also be active along the corridor and guiding people to resources, including addiction treatment and housing services. When appropriate, people who enter the court system as a result of these efforts will be referred to behavioral health specialists and alternatives to prosecution such as rehabilitation, treatment and support services.

“Safe and accessible public transit is essential to a thriving community. That’s why we’re proud to join in the Safe and Strong University Avenue initiative and appreciate the strong leadership of Chief Dotseth and the Metro Transit Police Department,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “This collaborative effort is about more than enforcement—it’s about restoring trust, ensuring safety and creating a transit experience that works for everyone, from daily commuters to families and students."

Ramsey County Deputy County Manager Gloria Reyes added, “While many of these agencies have worked together before, this is the first time we are coming together in a sustained, coordinated way to build a safer, more secure community. This partnership is just the beginning. We know that lasting safety and resilience come from working not only across agencies, but alongside the community. We invite social service nonprofits and community organizations to reach out and join this effort. Together, we can strengthen the connections and resources that help all residents feel safe, supported and seen.”

The initiative bolsters Metro Transit’s proactive and ongoing effort to expand security presence on transit, a major focus of the agency's broad Safety & Security Action Plan.

In the first quarter of 2025, Metro Transit says proactive calls for police service by MTPD officers increased 55 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Onboards by police officers and transit rider investment program agents were up 20 percent comparing the first quarter of this year to the same time in 2023.

In a fall 2024 survey, more than 40 percent of respondents said the system felt safer than it did six months ago, in part due to increased presence, according to Metro Transit.

The agency notes the Safe and Strong University Avenue initiative will continue through at least the end of the summer and may be extended. The steering committee will issue regular updates on the results of the effort over the duration of the initiative.