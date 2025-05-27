DDOT increases police presence, implements metal detectors at transit centers

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) has increased the presence of Detroit Police Department officers and implemented the use of metal detectors at designated entry points at both major transit centers to enhance safety for transit riders and staff.

The new safety measures are now in place at Rosa Parks Transit Center and Jason Hargrove Transit Center. Combined with the metal detectors, which will be used to help ensure that no prohibited items are brought into the buildings, DDOT notes this multi-faceted security initiative prioritizes the safety of all riders.

“Safety is paramount on all DDOT buses and at all DDOT locations,” said DDOT Chief Safety Officer Corie Holmes. “These new initiatives ensure that riders are protected, and they are safe at transit centers as well as on our coaches.”