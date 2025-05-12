DDOT hosts first FTA TSI instructors training to advance safety, service excellence

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) hosted its first Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Transportation Safety Institute (TSI) Instructors Course for Transit Trainers.

The week-long training, which began May 5, was held at DDOT’s main office and brought together the agency’s instructor staff for an intensive program focused on nationally recognized transit industry-specific instructional techniques. The course was led by seasoned transit professionals representing major systems across the country, including Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“This is a tremendous step forward for DDOT and the citizens we proudly serve,” said DDOT Chief Safety Officer Corie Holmes. “By investing in our instructors, we are investing in the safety and quality of service for all Detroiters who rely on public transit each and every day.”

With enhanced instructional methods rooted in real-world transit expertise, DDOT explains it aims to reduce preventable accidents, sharpen operator skills, and ultimately, enhance the customer experience across its service network.

“As we adopt and implement these industry-leading training practices, riders can expect to see noticeable improvements in service reliability, operator performance and overall system safety,” Holmes added.