Denver Union Station seeing 60 percent reduction in security-related calls during past three years

There has been nearly a 60 percent reduction in security-related calls and a three-year decrease in reports of criminal activities between 2022 and 2025 at Denver Union Station according to new data received by the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD).

In the first quarter of 2022, Denver RTD logged approximately 5,000 security-related calls for service at Union Station compared with 2,127 in the first quarter of 2025. The agency notes month-over-month comparisons reflect similar reductions going back to early 2022 when it first doubled down on efforts to improve personal safety and security at the intermodal transit facility. Denver RTD says calls for service is a metric that includes customer reports of graffiti, drug activity, noise complaints, unattended bags and other personal safety concerns.

In March 2022, the agency introduced a robust plan and timeline to Reclaim Union Station, a collaborative and multi-faceted strategy aimed at enhancing safety and security at the location. The agency’s efforts to create a welcoming transit environment for agency employees and bus and rail customers included support from the city and county of Denver, Denver Police Department (RTD-PD), Downtown Denver Partnership, Sage Hospitality, Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association, as well as several local businesses and downtown Denver residents.

“Union Station is [Denver] RTD’s primary intermodal transit hub. For many people, it’s their first impression of the agency and the services provided,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “In 2022, [Denver] RTD brought together staff and stakeholders to proactively address challenges that were impacting both employees and customers from having a seamless, comfortable and convenient experience, be it working or using transit. Improved security at Denver Union Station reflects thousands of hours of work by a devoted team, and it exemplifies what can happen when you have a laser-like focus on solving a problem.”

During the past three years, Denver RTD’s multifaceted strategy has focused on hiring more sworn police officers and establishing 24/7 patrols. In addition to deploying contracted security personnel on the rail platforms and in the underground bus concourse, Denver RTD has a dedicated team of peace officers standard and training (POST)-certified personnel to patrol Denver Union Station around the clock. In 2022, the agency had fewer than 20 full-time officers on its force, and that number has since grown to approximately 100 POST-certified officers. The agency is actively recruiting to achieve a goal of 150 officers on its force by the end of 2025.

The city and county of Denver permits Denver RTD-PD officers to enforce specific municipal ordinances at Denver Union Station. The enforcement authority allows transit police officers to write criminal citations into municipal court, giving the agency the ability to more proactively address issues in real time. The list of more than 20 criminal violations authorized by the city and county of Denver includes criminal violations related to destruction of public property, fighting, assault, obstruction, threats, weapons and theft.

As part of the Reclaim Union Station strategy, Denver RTD also utilized a primary tactic – crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) – to reduce crime, enhance public safety and create an overall welcoming environment for customers. Since the effort was first launched in 2022, the agency says it has made noticeable facility improvements to its underground bus concourse, rail platforms and open spaces:

All lighting in the underground bus concourse was upgraded and backlit panels were installed to better illuminate areas with low light and increase employee and customer visibility.

TV monitors were added to display security camera feeds at the main entrances to the bus concourse.

Commuter rail platform stairs were converted to an emergency exit only to limit unnecessary access.

Smoke detectors were installed in the restrooms to deter smoking and drug use.

Floor decals and signage were added to encourage movement and discourage loitering near doors.

Classical music was added to the underground bus concourse to deter aggressive behavior and promote a sense of order.

ENTER and EXIT labels were affixed to the ground-level doors leading to the concourse to better facilitate customer flow and enhance directional signage.

Denver RTD’s Customer Code of Conduct, known as respect the ride, was updated in 2023, and new signage was added at Denver Union Station to communicate prohibited behaviors

New digital screens were installed inside the concourse and on the light-rail platforms to provide real-time information and communicate safety messages.

Landscaping was redesigned near the light-rail platform to deter loitering and improve visibility.

“These improvements to personal safety and security at Union Station have been noticed and appreciated by [Denver] RTD’s employees, customers and the public,” said Denver RTD Acting Chief of Police and Emergency Management Steve Martingano. “Our officers are not only a regular and visible presence at the high-trafficked location in Denver, but they are consistently enforcing the Customer Code of Conduct, proactively addressing unwelcome behaviors and partnering with Denver to tackle challenges that are happening around Union Station.”

The report follows another agency report last month indicating that security-related calls for service have been cut in half across Denver RTD’s buses, trains, stops and stations. Similar month-over-month decreases were also noted going back to July 2024, shortly after the agency implemented 24/7 patrols and gained momentum in recruiting additional police officers. Denver RTD credits the reduction in calls, which amounts to thousands of fewer calls in 2025 alone, to strategically deploying more officers in high-visibility areas to proactively intervene rather than relying on customers to make reports.

Earlier this month, the Downtown Denver Partnership joined Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and the Denver RTD-PD to announce new resources and renewed security efforts aimed at enhancing downtown Denver, which includes Union Station and the 16th St. corridor. The city of Denver has established a new dedicated downtown police unit to address unwelcome behaviors and provide greater visibility. The 10-officer unit patrols the area on foot, bicycles and motorcycles to assist the public.

"The impressive reduction in security-related incidents at Denver Union Station is no small feat, and is having a direct, positive impact on downtown vitality,” said Downtown Denver Partnership President and CEO Kourtny Garrett. “A secure, welcoming environment forms the foundation of a thriving urban core, particularly as we work together to reinvigorate our city center. Achieving this level of transformation requires both the reality and perception of safety, made possible only through deep collaboration and shared investment in resources and services that address challenges head-on."

A full breakdown of the data is included in the agency’s March 2025 customer and community engagement report.