ABQ RIDE launches transit ambassador program

In the city of Albuquerque, N.M., ABQ RIDE has launched its ambassador program to help riders navigate its system. ABQ RIDE says its ambassadors utilize their life skills and knowledge of bus rules, safety awareness, route planning, rider apps and real-time problem-solving of detours or delays to become a resource for riders as they pass through the system on their commutes.

ABQ RIDE says its recently launched ambassador program is dedicated to enhancing the public transportation experience by promoting accessibility, safety, ridership and excellent customer service. ABQ RIDE says its program is modeled off of other transit systems to promote an effective and proactive community engagement tool.

“Now when you see neon green, it means ABQ RIDE Ambassadors are here to help—so say hello and ask your questions!” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “The ambassadors support frictionless rides, whether it’s helping you plan routes, or giving your tips on using the apps, they’ll be a real resource to improve everyone’s transit experience.”

ABQ RIDE says its transit ambassadors can be seen in highly visible uniforms and are equipped with helpful handouts and trainings to educate riders on important transit resources such as using the Transit and See Say apps, taking advantage of park and ride locations, programming and volunteer opportunities. ABQ RIDE notes ambassadors can play an important intermediary role between riders, drivers and transit leadership.

“ABQ RIDE Ambassadors are neon green beacons, marking where customer service meets safety in the transit system,” said ABQ RIDE Transit Deputy Director Bobby Sisneros. “Compassion for every rider is at the heart of what we do; ambassadors provide that compassionate presence in the system.”

There are two types of ambassadors. One can volunteer as an ambassador navigator or a care navigator, the latter more specialized in social work, homelessness and psychological topics such as mental health and addiction. ABQ Rides notes all volunteers are trained in customer service, safety and will help to promote a safer environment for passengers by providing education of ABQ RIDE’s Rules to Ride, as well as being another set of trained eyes to monitor service.

“The more eyes the better. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to public safety. If we’re talking about the big picture of transit safety, ambassadors serve as a proactive customer service support, police service aides observe and report issues, transit safety officers enforce the rules to ride and serious issues elevate to the police for high-level intervention,” said ABQ RIDE Transit Safety Compliance Specialist Michael Kitchen. “Each piece of the puzzle helps reduce reliance on armed police response and all layers can elevate issues as needed in close collaboration with [Albuquerque Police Department].”

ABQ RIDE is calling for volunteers to become ambassadors. The volunteer commitment includes a free five-part training, two hours a week of volunteering in the transit system and participation in monthly meetings to communicate feedback and build community with other ambassadors. Upon completion of one year, volunteers will receive a letter of appreciation and a program certificate in honor of their service.