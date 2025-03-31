WMATA Board adopts banning policy

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board of Directors adopted a banning policy. In alignment with the agency’s strategic transformation plan, the banning policy will prohibit a person who commits a sex or sex-related crime or any assault on a WMATA employee, contractor or customer from entering or using the WMATA system, properties or facilities for more than 24 hours. The policy will take effect on June 2, 2025, or on a later date as may be necessary for all administrative processes to be in place.

WMATA notes that currently, Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) may ban a person for up to 24 hours if they violate the passenger conduct rules in WMATA’s Tariff, which includes abusive, unacceptable or unsafe conduct. Under the new policy, the banning period will apply as follows:

First offense: 45 days

Second offense: 90 days

Third offense: 365 days

WMATA says the policy allows for appeals of any banning period longer than 24 hours.

“We appreciate the board’s support as we take every step we can to maintain a safe system,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Crime is at a seven-year low as a result of the many steps we’ve already taken — including making it harder to fare evade with taller faregates and putting more officers on trains. Having this policy in place will enhance our efforts and provide MTPD an extra tool to prevent repeat offenses.”

WMATA notes the states of Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have passed laws or are considering legislation for enhanced penalties and/or banning for assaults against public transit operators.

“The implementation of this policy is about creating a safer, more secure environment where both customers and employees can confidently utilize the system,” said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. “Banning individuals who display violent or lewd conduct promotes trust, reduces risks and reinforces Metro’s commitment to well-being and accountability.”