Denver RTD, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #72 agree to three-year agreement expansion

The Denver Regional Transit District (RTD) Board of Directors has approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #72 to represent the agency’s Transit Police (RTD-PD) force.

The three-year agreement will raise the pay of RTD-PD officers and transit police corporals five percent for 2025, retroactive to Jan. 1, four percent for 2026 and four percent for 2027. The agreement also raises starting pay for academy recruits to more than $71,000. The agreement raises a sworn officer’s starting pay to over $77,00 and up to more than $110,000 for lateral officers, depending on their years of experience.

“This inaugural agreement will guarantee competitive wages for transit police officers and corporals. Negotiations between the two parties were completed in three bargaining days due to a collaborative relationship shared by [Denver] RTD and the FOP,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Transit Police Department and [Denver] RTD, with the finalization of our collective bargaining agreement,” said FOP #72 President Corey Averill. “If anyone is thinking about joining our department, I would like you to know that [Denver] RTD truly values and recognizes the efforts of its police force.”

Denver RTD says the RTD-PD has approximately 100 Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST)-certified officers on staff and a goal of 150 POST-certified offices by the end of 2025. The agency says it is committed to creating a more welcoming transit environment, which includes implementing the following:

Deploying officers around the clock based on customer feedback, calls for service data and reporting trends across its service area.

Coordinating security efforts with other police jurisdictions across the agency’s 2,345 square mile service area.

Increasing security presence at high-volume bus stops and rail stations during peak service times.

Developing its detective bureau to investigate criminal activities.

Implementing a live look-in camera system on the entire Denver RTD fleet.

Expanding the customer experience elevator experience program.

"It’s incredibly gratifying that this inaugural process moved quickly, with police officers overwhelmingly supporting the proposal. Their approval reflects a fair compromise that acknowledges their dedication and service to [Denver] RTD, its employees and customers,” said Denver RTD Acting Chief of Police Steve Martingano. “I want to thank Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #72 President Averill for his efforts in reaching this agreement and the members' dedication to fostering a safe and welcoming transit environment."

A copy of the collective bargaining agreement is available on Denver RTD’s website.