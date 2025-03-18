STM begins new temporary measures to improve safety on métro

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is partnering with the city of Montréal, Québec, and the city of Montréal’s police department (SPVM) to implement new temporary measures that aim to enhance safety and improve operations for the remainder of the winter. STM says the measures, in effect until April 30, are in response to the ongoing impact of the homelessness crisis on the métro network and the increased pressure on operations.

“...The métro cannot become an overflow unit for vulnerable people who fall through the social safety net. The new temporary measures are designed to help us get through the next few weeks at a time when customers’ sense of safety is declining, incident reports are increasing and the workload of maintenance and security staff is constantly growing,” said STM Board Chair Éric Alan Caldwell. “At the same time, we’re working extensively with our partners to find sustainable solutions that can be deployed in the coming months so that we don’t find ourselves in the same situation next winter.”

STM notes some areas deemed difficult to maintain will be partially blocked off and some entrances will be closed in order to reduce crime and improve the cleanliness of the premises without significantly affecting customer flow. A move along order in STM facilities, issued by the STM Board of Directors, will also give special constables additional leverage to take action in problematic situations.

In addition, the SPVM will have more police officers patrolling the métro, and the city of Montréal will keep its two warming stations open until the end of April.

“We must listen to the growing sense of insecurity among users and the concerns of STM employees, who are taking on responsibilities that take them away from their primary mission: to transport people and maintain the infrastructure of the metro network,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. “...Responding to the crisis of vulnerability requires a great deal of sensitivity and humanity, and that's why a coordination committee made up of the Ville de Montréal, the health network, the SPVM and the STM will be working together to find solutions to the challenges in the métro.”

More on the new measures

To keep stations clean, help customers feel safe and make it easier to close stations at night with minimal impact on traffic flow, STM announced it will take the following five measures.

Measure one

Partially block off areas and close entrances: Certain areas in nine targeted stations have been identified as problematic due to their daily use by people not making a trip. These areas will be reduced in size with partitions and fences. For the same reasons, four station entrances will be closed until April 30. This measure is in response to issues with the cleanliness of the premises, the presence of criminal groups, crowding and drug use. STM says reducing the size of these spaces will allow it to focus its resources for safety and cleanliness on smaller areas and improve operations.

No spaces will be reduced in a way that affects the normal flow of traffic. As for station entrances, they will only be closed if they aren’t adjacent to busy bus stops and if there’s another entrance less than 250 meters (820 feet) away.

Measure two

Issue a temporary move along order for STM facilities: To give special constables additional leverage to act more effectively in problematic situations, the board has temporarily adopted a move along order in STM facilities that will be in place until April 30. During that time, the constables will have an additional way to proactively deal with people who aren’t using the network to travel and who are occupying the premises. The order is intended to prevent incidents from escalating and help constables intervene in problematic situations. STM says it will not be used systematically, noting the purpose is to prevent social tension and maintain a healthy environment in métro stations.

Measure three

Increase the SPVM’s presence: Since Feb. 7, additional security measures have been put in place by the SPVM. First, there is increased police visibility in downtown metro stations, as well as in the area around certain stations where drug sales are a concern.

Police officers from the Métro Section are also on duty until stations close. This measure is designed to support the STM's special constables. It also provides support for police personnel in surface neighborhood stations who are assigned to respond to intervention calls in the metro. Another measure implemented consists of adding police officers from Soutien et interventions spécialisées to increase the presence of SPVM officers at certain targeted locations.

Measure four

Extending warming centers: The city of Montreal will extend the opening period of its two warming centers, Lucien-Saulnier and Saint-Laurent, until the end of April.

Measure five

Create a joint coordination unit: The joint coordination unit brings various stakeholders together to respond to the critical safety concerns in the métro network and prevent them from becoming recurring problems. It aims to strengthen the alternatives available to support people in vulnerable situations and redirect them to places better suited to their needs. The unit’s actions are particularly focused on key stations where the safety and social friction issues require a finely tuned response, according to STM.