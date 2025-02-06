TTC to pilot automatic camera enforcement technology to improve streetcar rider safety

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is working to improve safety for streetcar customers by piloting automatic camera enforcement technology for motorists who pass open doors. The pilot contract has been awarded to Gatekeeper Systems Inc. to develop and pilot a new enforcement system to record incidents and license plate information. TTC notes that passing open streetcar doors puts those boarding and exiting streetcars in danger and is illegal under Ontario, Canada’s, Highway Traffic Act (HTA).



According to TTC, between 2014 and 2024, 141 individuals have been contacted by vehicles while boarding or exiting streetcars. In addition, the TTC says it gets anecdotal reports of open-door passing multiple times daily. The current fine for passing open streetcar doors is up to $183.25 plus three demerit points.



The TTC has been advocating for use of cameras since 2015. A change was made to the HTA in 2021 that allowed for camera-based enforcement to be used by agencies effective July 1, 2022.

“Safety is our top concern and every day, we hear about dozens of instances of cars passing open streetcar doors in mixed traffic with no regard for the safety of our customers,” said TTC CEO Greg Percy. “We are serious about putting an end to that through new industry-leading technological solutions. This is the first step in that process.”



The pilot will cost approximately $460,000 and includes development, installation of cameras on four streetcars and nine months of testing starting later next year. No tickets will be issued as part of the pilot.



“The city of Toronto has an ongoing commitment to safer streets for all road users, including TTC customers riding streetcars,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “I’m pleased to see this safety program moving ahead and I look forward to seeing the results of the pilot project.”



The TTC is also developing an on-street streetcar safety campaign to roll out in the coming weeks, reminding all road users that they must stop behind open streetcar doors.

“We are delighted to work with the TTC on this important initiative to improve passenger safety,” said Gatekeeper President and CEO Doug Dyment. “Protecting people in transit is our corporate mission and we are very proud to add Canada’s largest public transit system to our growing list of transit customers.”