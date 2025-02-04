Crime and fare evasion rates went down in 2024 for WMATA

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) reports its crime and fare evasion rates went down in 2024. This is the result of several targeted safety initiatives implemented by WMATA, including training all staff on safety management systems principles including risk management, completion of a line operations safety assessment, enhancing the job hazard analysis process and the launch of the fitness for duty project.

WMATA notes it frequently communicates with outside transit agencies to identify ways to improve service delivery and track industry best practices.

Focus on security

WMATA reports its initiative to improve safety and security contributed to a nearly 40 percent decline in the crime rate across the system in 2024. Additionally, increased enforcement and the use of camera surveillance by the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) helped achieve a case closure rate above the national average. Last year, MTPD opened its first Police Training Academy, saving WMATA $1 million annually in costs and accelerating the time to transition from recruit to certified police officer.

The agency has also focused on reducing fare evasion within its system. Last year, WMATA completed installation of new modernized faregates at all 98 stations throughout the Metrorail system. WMATA says these new faregates helped drive down fare evasion by 82 percent. In late 2024, WMATA enhanced an initiative to curb fare evasion on Metrobus lines throughout the system. As a result, Metrobus routes have shown incremental signs of increased revenue.

“Ensuring the safety of customers and employees is paramount and a critical component of efficient operations, enhanced security and public confidence,” said WMATA Board Safety and Operations Committee Chair Don Drummer. “Safety is an ongoing enterprise that takes dedication and hard work by everyone across the organization. As we honor and celebrate our safety and security successes over the past year, we will continue building upon them as we move forward.”

Customer satisfaction

WMATA also reported its streak of consecutive months of ridership growth now stands at 45 months. The agency says that the nearly four years of month-over-month growth positions WMATA as the national leader in ridership recovery.

In the last quarter, Metrorail customer satisfaction reached 89 percent while the customer satisfaction rate for Metrobus was 75 percent.