GRTC launches public safety officer and public safety ambassador programs

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has launched its new public safety officer (PSO) and public safety ambassador (PSA) programs to improve security, provide better customer assistance and foster a stronger sense of community throughout the transit system. The GRTC says these programs aim to create a safer, more welcoming environment for its riders and staff while minimizing service disruptions.

PSOs will focus on maintaining a secure environment, deterring potential disruptions and ensuring swift responses to incidents. Working closely with local law enforcement and community partners, they are equipped to address safety concerns proactively.

PSAs will serve as a visible, customer-focused presence throughout the transit system, assisting passengers, answering questions and addressing concerns. Both PSOs and PSAs are trained in de-escalation techniques to promote a positive and safe transit experience for everyone.

"Safety is our number one priority,” said GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams. “The launch of the public safety officer and public safety ambassador programs is a significant step forward in enhancing the transit experience for both our staff and passengers across the GRTC network."

This initiative is part of GRTC’s ongoing commitment to improving safety, encouraging ridership and ensuring reliable transit service throughout the region. The public safety officer program officially launches on Feb. 3, 2025.