SEPTA 2024 data report shows major crimes decrease and improved customer satisfaction

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Transit Police Department has reported a 33 percent decrease in serious crimes on its system throughout 2024 compared to 2023. SEPTA says that approximately 350 fewer incidents were reported over the last year, marking 2024 as the largest one-year drop in serious crimes in the agency’s 43-year history.

“We want our customers to know that SEPTA has made significant strides in our efforts to improve safety and security on the system,” said SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott A. Sauer. “Across SEPTA, we are embracing a back-to-basics approach with employees at all levels refocusing on improving safety, customer service and reliability.”

The report also shows that most violent crimes, including aggravated assaults and robberies, decreased by 34 percent, with aggravated assaults dropping from 108 to 87 and robberies dropping from 230 to 134. SEPTA also notes that shooting incidents on the system decreased by 25 percent.

SEPTA’s 2024 Statistical Crime Analysis can be found here.

Improved security presence

SEPTA says that it has rebounded from a historical shortage of police officers just two years ago to now meeting and exceeding budgeted headcount. With 248 officers, SEPTA Transit Police says that it has brought on its largest force in over a decade.

“We are continuing with successful recruitment efforts, including 16 new officers who started their careers at SEPTA last month and another class of 13 recruits who began academy this week,” said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson. “We are also continuing to hire experienced police officers from other departments.”

SEPTA is also working to restructure its attention to cleaning operations. SEPTA says that it deploys more than 700 cleaners, maintenance custodians and supervisors across its system to address hot spots and customer complaints. The agency notes that its efforts have been noticed by its ridership with new customer survey reports showing an increase in customer satisfaction in both station and onboard cleanliness. SEPTA says it is also working to hire 100 additional cleaners and purchasing new equipment to enhance its cleaning operations.