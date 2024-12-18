SacRT to launch bus lane enforcement initiative Dec. 19

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is launching its new Bus Stop Enforcement Program to improve safety, accessibility and reliability for transit riders and bus operators in the city of Sacramento, Calif. The city has faced issues with unauthorized parking in bus stops which poses significant safety risks for transit riders and SacRT employees. Beginning Dec. 19, 2024, the program will work to enforce parking regulations at bus stops throughout the city, ensuring that buses have unobstructed access to curbs and passengers can safely board and exit buses at designated stops.

This program will work to address a disadvantage for people with disabilities and those with mobility challenges. When bus stops are blocked, bus operators may be forced to load and unload passengers away from the curb, increasing the likelihood of accidents and delays.

“Clear bus stops are essential to providing a safe and efficient transit experience,” said SacRT General Manager/CEO Henry Li. “This program will help improve accessibility for all riders, especially those with mobility needs, while keeping our transit service reliable and on schedule.”

The program will also enforce bike lane violations to decrease the number of vehicles obstructing bike lanes, supporting sustainable transportation options while fostering safer, more predictable road conditions for all users. The bike lane enforcement will begin later in 2025.

How the program works

Up to 100 SacRT buses will be equipped with front-facing cameras powered by artificial intelligence (AI) from Hayden AI. These cameras will detect and record instances of unauthorized parking at bus stops. When a violation occurs, the system captures a short video and a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and the exact time and location of the incident. This information is then sent to the city of Sacramento for review and citation processing.

A 60-day grace enforcement period will be applied with the launch of the program during which drivers illegally parked in bus stops will receive warning notices in the mail. Citations with fines will be issued starting Feb.18, 2025. Under Assembly Bill 917 (AB 917), California transit agencies now have the authority to use forward-facing cameras to enforce parking restrictions in transit-only lanes and designated transit zones. This legal provision allows SacRT and other agencies statewide to take significant steps toward improving transit safety and accessibility by ensuring that bus stops remain clear and accessible.

“We are committed to making Sacramento a more accessible and transit-friendly city. This partnership with SacRT is an important step forward,” said City of Sacramento Parking Manager Staci Hovermale. “By keeping bus stops clear, we can better serve all our residents and make sure buses are running efficiently and safely.”

This summer, SacRT conducted a 70-day pilot program on two busy downtown routes (bus routes 51 and 30) to assess the impact of vehicles illegally parked in bus stops. During the pilot, SacRT buses detected 286 parking violations obstructing bus stops. The high volume of violations confirmed the need for a targeted enforcement program to ensure accessible and safe boarding for all passengers.

“We’re looking forward to working with our long-time partners at the city of Sacramento and our new partners at SacRT and Hayden AI to help reduce parking violations in bus stops and in bike lanes. Reducing these violations will significantly improve safety and access to transportation for everyone in Sacramento,” said Duncan Solutions Senior Vice President of Parking and Mobility Solutions Jason Sutton.