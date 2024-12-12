TriMet awards contract to STV to enhance safety and security

STV has entered into two new contracts with TriMet. The agency selected STV to enhance safety and security throughout its transit network by developing an operations plan for its new Security Operations Center (SOC); and separately, STV will help expand TriMet’s cloud-based transit signal priority (TSP) system, a tool that prioritizes buses and light rail vehicles at traffic signals to improve traffic flow and transit on-time performance.

Enhancing security across the TriMet system

STV is creating a concept of operations, a dynamic framework for how the security center functions within TriMet’s entire system. As part of the concept of operations, STV is helping TriMet integrate the new incident management software with the agency’s overall operations.

“We’re thrilled to build on our decade-long partnership with TriMet as the agency expands both its security operations and a future system-wide, next generation TSP,” said STV Western Director of Mobility Technologies Adrian Pearmine. “Our local team’s deep understanding of TriMet’s transit system, coupled with our expertise with security and advanced transit technology, will help create more safe, efficient and reliable transit options for riders.”

Over the past three years, TriMet has increasingly invested in safety and security initiatives, hiring more personnel, partnering with community groups, installing security cameras and improving lighting at stations, transit centers and Park and Rides. TriMet recently announced an increase in its approval ratings, attributing it to the agency’s enhanced safety, security and cleanliness measures on board and at stations.

Implementing an intelligent signal system for TriMet

As a subconsultant to DKS Associates, STV is also supporting the transition from infrared transit signaling system used by TriMet in some locations to a centralized, cloud-based TSP, an intelligent transportation system (ITS) solution that leverages optimized signal timing and real-time communications for the agency’s buses and transit vehicles. The system will be implemented over several years along major TriMet corridors and routes.

While TriMet is currently using its next generation TSP for its bus rapid transit line, the agency seeks to expand this technology to the light-rail fleet. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recently awarded TriMet a $2.4 million Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN) program grant for its Cloud Connectivity for Light Rail Vehicles initiative. STV will support this expansion, aimed at addressing safety, economic vitality and air quality challenges.

In addition to the two new contracts, STV is already providing a range of professional services for TriMet’s replacement of 12 traction power substations along its Metropolitan Area Express (MAX) Blue Line.