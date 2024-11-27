MARTA deploys Zonar technology to enhance safety of bus fleet

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has deployed the Zonar Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR®) system and Zonar Ground Traffic Control® to enhance the safety, reliability and efficiency of its bus fleet. To reduce the cost of passenger trips, MARTA is working with Zonar to limit the frequency of breakdowns, lower operational costs and increase ridership to target levels post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Zonar notes that by leveraging EVIR inspection reports, trip data and Ground Traffic Control platform, MARTA identified that longer buses could not fit through narrow openings or cleanly complete tight turns, resulting in sideswipes. Collaborating with Zonar, MARTA analyzed and optimized route planning to ensure appropriate bus sizes for each route, reducing maintenance and repair costs due to fewer vehicle damages.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering transit agencies with the tools necessary to deliver exceptional service while ensuring the safety and satisfaction of every rider," said Zonar Vice President and General Manager of Passenger Services Tim Ammon.

"Not only have we experienced significant savings from improved routing, but our operators are also able to conduct thorough inspections and promptly submit digital maintenance requests to be scheduled as soon as possible," said Timothy Parson, lean practitioner, department of safety and quality assurance at MARTA. "Zonar's fleet health and safety technology has truly transformed our operations and enhanced the collaboration between our operators and maintenance teams."

Zonar notes that by transitioning from a paper-based vehicle inspection process to a digital EVIR system, MARTA has streamlined inspections, reduced repair delays and eliminated the need for physical records and storage space. MARTA was also able to streamline defects and make necessary repairs, ultimately resulting in minimized vehicle downtime.

Additionally, by creating geofences within Ground Traffic Control and leveraging high-quality vehicle data, MARTA has exonerated operators from citizens' speeding complaints.

MARTA plans to expand EVIR usage to maintain sanitation standards at bus stations and waysides by integrating inspection reporting into work order systems, maintaining high service standards and proactive maintenance.