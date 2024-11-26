CUTA to roll out national transit system code of conduct campaign

The Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) has launched a national campaign designed to promote safety, courtesy and respect across transit systems in Canada. Adapted in collaboration with Halifax Transit, The Transit Code will help to establish a unified standard for fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for transit riders and workers.

At the heart of the campaign are three core pillars: safety, courtesy and respect. With engaging and relatable messaging, The Transit Code sets the tone for appropriate transit etiquette, helping to create welcoming and secure spaces for all.

“The Transit Code builds on the incredible work already being done across Canada to enhance safety on public transit,” said CUTA President and CEO Marco D’Angelo. “It’s not just about promoting rules – it’s about fostering mutual respect and strengthening the sense of community that makes transit systems welcoming for everyone.”

The campaign features a variety of digital and print materials addressing essential themes, including:

General rider etiquette

Prohibited conduct

Anti-racism and anti-sexual harassment

Fare evasion

The Transit Code campaign materials are available to all transit agency members of CUTA, allowing them to be easily customized for local branding needs. Transit agencies are encouraged to incorporate The Transit Code into their marketing and communications efforts to promote the campaign’s core values nationwide.