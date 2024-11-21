WMATA opens the doors to new MTPD District III Substation in Prince George’s County.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) hosted a ribbon cutting in commemoration of the opening of the new Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), District III Station with agency leadership and MTPD personnel.

MTPD established the third district in Prince George’s County, Md., to join the other two MTPD districts located in Springfield, Va., and northeast, Washington, D.C. The location in Landover, Md., was chosen to give the MTPD a balanced presence within the three jurisdictions the agency serves. The location will also allow MTPD to have quicker response time and better community presence in Prince George’s County and areas of northeast and southeast, Washington, D.C.

The project, estimated at $8.2 million, began in 2017, with construction beginning in 2022. The building, which was a former daycare center, can accommodate 100 officers and support personnel working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The MTPD substation has been designed and constructed to LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards with the continued commitment to sustainable building practices and environmental responsibility.

In 1976, Congress authorized the establishment of the Metro Transit Police Department. MTPD police officers have tri-state jurisdiction with responsibility for a wide range of law enforcement and public safety functions in transit facilities throughout the National Capital Region. MTPD has an authorized strength of nearly 500 sworn police officers with police powers throughout the 1,800-square mile transit zone that includes the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.

The officers working out of the station have an expansive patrol service area that includes several Metrorail lines and bus routes, three rail yards and three bus garages.