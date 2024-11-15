OLI awards Hampton Roads Transit $10,000 grant to support light-rail safety campaign

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) has awarded a $10,000 grant to Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) to support the development of a new safety campaign for The Tide, a light-rail service running through Norfolk, Va. This grant was made possible through OLI’s Transit Safety Pledge Grant, supported by funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

HRT will promote OLI’s Transit Safety Pledges for adults, children and pre-readers sharing the life-saving rail safety education message encouraging each group to sign a safety pledge and promise to make safe choices around tracks and trains. Launching in early 2025, this replicable program targets key groups within the agency’s service area, focusing on transit riders, pedestrians and drivers.

"We are excited to award this grant to Hampton Roads Transit and support their innovative approach to promoting our transit safety pledges," said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. " We hope other transit agencies across the country will embrace the Transit Safety Pledges with their riders, empowering individuals to take personal responsibility for their safety around trains and tracks. With the FTA's continued support, we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this campaign on transit riders and their communities."

"FTA is guided by a primary goal of improving safety in American public transportation," said FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. "Safety on and around rails is critical, wherever rail transit operates. We hope this grant will increase public awareness and bolster pledge signatures into the thousands."

The goal is to build awareness and commitment to rail safety across all ages.