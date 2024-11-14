San Diego MTS works to combat wildcatting at its transit centers

A strategic educational safety campaign has been launched by the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the San Diego County District Attorney (DA) – in partnership with elected officials and law enforcement and government agencies. This initiative to improve transit safety and security will also include stepped-up law enforcement presence to combat wildcatting at MTS transit centers at the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry and Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry.

Wildcatters are unregulated and unpermitted ride-sharing services who can be aggressive with their tactics to secure rides. Oftentimes, wildcatters harass taxicab drivers, vandalize public property and do not undergo safety screenings.

“It is important to acknowledge and address this ongoing problem,” said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, District 3. “Wildcatting is unregulated. It’s illegal. And it hurts the taxicab small business owners. We urge travelers and commuters to stay away from wildcatters and choose a safe travel option, such as a taxicab or public transit.”

Without proper oversight, unregulated transportation services may not carry enough insurance to protect passengers in case of an accident. Wildcatters do not undergo criminal background checks, do not receive safety training and do not perform vehicle safety inspections. This lack of oversight can result in unsafe rides, price gouging and limited protection for riders in the case of an accident.

“Accepting rides from un-permitted drivers who operate illegally and are not vetted can put people at risk of becoming the victim of crimes like recruitment for human trafficking, fraud and overcharging,” said San Diego County DA Summer Stephan. “Protecting the safety of San Diego County residents, commuters and others who cross the border falls squarely in our mission of preventing crime. We are also working closely with our law enforcement and transportation partners to hold those who are not authorized to offer this type of service accountable for their crimes.”

Wildcatters have been present in San Ysidro for decades, but they are now increasing in the Otay Mesa area and outside the new PedWest pedestrian crossing in San Ysidro due to cross-border passenger demand and the increase of new employers.

"Taxicab drivers work hard and depend on the income they earn to feed their families, keep a roof over their heads and achieve their life goals,” said San Diego MTS Board Member and San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, District 9. “Wildcatting activity is threatening their livelihood and the safety of travelers. That’s why all of our partners want to provide a sustainable and effective response to wildcatter activity in and around the border.”

While there are many transportation options once people enter the U.S. from the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa border crossings, it’s important for travelers to know which ones are safe and which ones are illegal and potentially dangerous.

The first step in this partnership between San Diego MTS and the DA’s office is increasing awareness with travelers about the dangers and illegal activity of wildcatting. The agencies are increasing signage in and around the transit centers. Additionally, the agency is working with local law enforcement to improve visibility and strengthen their presence with heightened patrols near the border. The agencies will also post notices at San Ysidro and Otay Mesa pedestrian crossings in cooperation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry are two of the busiest border crossings in the nation. Addressing the issue of wildcatting, also known as ‘raiteros,’ is essential for the safety and well-being of our border community,” said San Diego MTS Board Member and San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno, District 8. “I am committed to ensuring that the thousands of residents and commuters that cross the border have a safe and reliable experience.”

To ensure passengers have safe, reliable and reasonable travel accommodations, San Diego MTS’ For-Hire Vehicle Administration licenses and oversees taxicabs, non-emergency medical transports, charter vehicles, etc.