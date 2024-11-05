Keolis North America awarded ISO 39001 certification for RTS Management Systems

Keolis North America (Keolis) has been awarded the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) 39001 certification for Road Traffic Safety (RTS) Management Systems. The international standard improves organizations’ traffic safety and reduces instances of death or serious injuries on roadways.

Keolis partners with local transit authorities for the safe and reliable operation of public transportation. Four locations where Keolis operates, with a combined 1,200 employees, are covered under ISO 39001 for effective RTS standards and initiatives. The contract locations are Foothill Transit in Pomona, Calif., Loudoun County Transit in Loudoun, Va., Orange County Transportation Authority in Orange County, Calif., and OmniRide in Prince William County, Va.

“We’re constantly evolving our training methods, management processes and technologies to further improve road traffic safety performance,” said Keolis COO of U.S. Transit Brad Thomas. “It’s our goal to support all employees so that Keolis can continue to be a leader in roadway safety management and maintain this international standards certification.”

Keolis says the ISO’s 39001 RTS certification complements the existing safety culture at Keolis and its safety management systems. The ISO 39001 standard is based on a safe system approach, the goal of which is to eliminate road fatalities and serious injuries. Requirements for the award of ISO 39001 RTS include a strong commitment from senior leadership, good labor relations, effective training programs and a plan for continuous improvement.

Keolis rail operations in Boston are also certified with ISO 9001 Quality Management System, 14001 Environmental Management System and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. Globally, Keolis contracts also hold ISO 55001 Asset Management Systems, ISO 27001 Information Security Management and ISO 9001 Quality Management.