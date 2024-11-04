Spark TS to launch Rail Tasker 2.0 to improve transit safety standards

Spark TS will be launching a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product, Rail Tasker 2.0, to modernize drug and alcohol testing management for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS says this new version builds upon the success of the original Rail Tasker, offering enhanced features and modules to streamline compliance, improve safety and increase efficiency.

Rail Tasker 2.0 offers a suite of new features and enhancements, including:

Onboarding dashboard: Centralize and simplify employee lifecycle management, tracking all department of transportation and company requirements for new hires, transfers and returning employees in one location.

Enhanced DAT-e module: Streamlines the management of non-negative testing events, referrals and DUI convictions, ensuring seamless tracking and follow-up for employers.

Paperless efficiency: Easily automate and track drug and alcohol (DAT) test results, forms and records for a complete audit trail.

Enhanced compliance tools: Automated alerts for critical compliance deadlines and tasks, ensuring timely adherence to safety regulations.

Streamlined audit preparation: Comprehensive reports and dashboards for easy access to all testing and compliance-related documentation.

User permissions: Role-based access for various stakeholders, including supervisors, designated employer representatives (DERs) and compliance officers.



"We are excited to introduce Rail Tasker 2.0, a game-changer for railroad safety and compliance," said Spark TS Vice President of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs Holly Rainwater. "This innovative software-as-a-service solution enables railroad professionals to streamline operations, enhance workforce safety and ensure regulatory compliance with ease."