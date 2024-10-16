Government of Canada awards more than C$45 million for 231 rail safety projects.

The government of Canada has awarded more than C$45 million (US$32.7 million) in funding for 231 rail safety projects to improve railway safety across Canada. The projects that will receive funding will improve safety at grade crossings and along rail lines by supporting infrastructure upgrades and educating Canadians on the importance of safe behavior around trains and tracks.

The funding also includes nearly C$1.2 million (US$871,020) under the Program to Enhance Rail Safety Engagement, which supports Indigenous and local communities to develop rail safety awareness campaigns, data collection practices, educational resources and engage with Transport Canada to improve safety practices.

“Canada’s railways play a crucial role in connecting our communities and driving our economy. That’s why we’re investing in enhanced safety measures around rail corridors and improving education to prevent tragic accidents. When we work together and stay vigilant, we can prevent rail incidents and keep Canadians safe,” said Canada’s President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport Anita Anand.

Operation Lifesaver is one of the recipients of the Rail Safety Improvement Program support. With C$1.2 million (US$871,020) in funding, the organization will be able to enhance its current tools and initiatives. The funding will support the development of new content, website optimization, expanded outreach to Indigenous communities and collaboration with partners to advance research on suicide and mental health.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides financial support to provinces, territories, municipalities and local governments, Indigenous communities and organizations, road and transit authorities, crown corporations, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, academy and individuals/private landowners. It aims to help improve rail safety and reduce injuries and fatalities related to rail transportation.

The government of Canada notes that since the inception of the Rail Safety Improvement Program in 2016, it has supported more than 1,000 projects across Canada, for a total investment of more than C$230 million (US$166.9 million).

The call for proposals for the Program to Enhance Rail Safety Engagement was launched on Dec. 15, 2022. With contribution funding of up to C$150,000 (US$108,870) per project, the Program to Enhance Rail Safety Engagement aimed to support larger-scale activities and projects.