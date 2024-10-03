City of Albuquerque, N.M., increases transit police presence and safety precautions

The city of Albuquerque, N.M., will be adding three additions to its layered transit safety strategy to work towards improving public transportation and expanding resources. The city introduced real-time public reporting technology, a passenger suspension policy for violating the Rules to Ride and a permanent base for Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Transit Safety Officers at Alvarado Transportation Center (ATC).

“We’re continuing to step up when it comes to keeping transit safe for families by using tech, holding violators accountable and doubling down on police presence,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Criminal behavior will not be tolerated and we won’t back down until riding the bus in Albuquerque is a frictionless experience for all; hop on, hop off and be safe the whole time.”

The program utilizes the See Say App to encourage community members to report issues in real-time at bus stops or transit centers, which are directly transmitted to ABQ RIDE’s dispatch center and the appropriate teams for prompt resolution.

“We are putting power in the people’s hands,” said Transit Director Leslie Keener. “We can only handle issues if we know about them – we want the public to tell us what they’re seeing and feel confident that this app exists as a support mechanism to help them feel at ease in the transit system.”



Enforcing consequences with the new suspension policy

Moving forward, any violation of the Rules to Ride can result in being suspended from transit services. ABQ RIDE staff will issue warnings and give suspension notices when the Rules to Ride are violated. Incidents warranting suspension are categorized by number with the length of suspension determined by the level of offense.

Level 1 – Includes disorderly conduct, a violation of law, sexual activity, assault and battery, obstruction of property, or vandalism. Minimum suspension of one year.

Level 2 – Includes incendiary devices, indecent exposure, entrance to transit property with contaminated clothing or after being asked to leave, possession of alcohol, smoking, refusal to secure mobility device, or inciting a violent reaction. Minimum suspension of six months.

Level 3 – Includes standing in front of yellow line in bus, distracting conversations, misuse of bus equipment, loud music, profane conduct, eating or drinking from unsealed containers, offensive hygiene, loitering, not wearing a shirt, pants, or shoes, solicitation of sales, panhandling, or sleeping or camping on transit property. Minimum suspension of seven days.

“What we’re instituting is similar to what you would see in any establishment where someone misbehaves and is asked to leave,” said Deputy Director Bobby Sisneros. “This suspension policy is a huge step forward in keeping our system clean and safe as we continue to strengthen transit safety efforts.”

An appeal process is available for the public.

Riders will also begin to see elevated police presence with the new Transit Safety Officer (TSO) Office now at the Alvarado Transportation Center. ABQ RIDE’s transit hub downtown hosts three city agencies under one roof; ACS staff moved in earlier this month, Metro Security Officers have been there since 2022 and now APD’s TSOs are based out of the building.

“Having transit officers downtown at the ATC provides a direct line to APD officers and resources whenever incidents arise,” said APD Chief Medina. “This strategically-placed presence is sending a message that the city will not tolerate the misuse of transit facilities for the safety of the transit users.”

There is a total of 15 TSOs with two placed at the ATC and three mobile units patrolling areas around the city with a higher concentration of issues.