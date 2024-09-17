CTA, TriMet join PACT anti-trafficking initiative

Two transit agencies have joined Protect All Children from Trafficking’s (PACT) campaign aimed at disrupting child sex trafficking in and around transit systems. Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) in Chicago and TriMet in Portland, Ore. have joined four other public transit agencies in partnering with PACT to expand this national initiative into their communities.

Through PACT’s Transit Against Child Trafficking (TACT) campaign, created in collaboration with survivors of child sex trafficking, participating agencies are given practical resources to educate public transportation teams and riders about how to safely respond to potential instances of child sex trafficking and how to safely report.

The campaign will be amplified through social media channels, advertisements in and around public transit locations and signage in buses and trains. PACT, CTA and TriMet are signatories of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) Pledge, which serves as a commitment to human trafficking prevention efforts.

PACT is also piloting educational awareness toolkits, “Understanding the Role of Transit in Human Trafficking, Especially Child Sex Trafficking,” which includes recommendations for training and safe reporting protocols for essential frontline and other public-facing transit teams. The toolkits are being piloted among transit agency partners to gather feedback on optimizing its use, identifying needed resources and addressing any constraints. Feedback will also be incorporated from PACT’s Survivors’ Council for further refinement of these toolkits, all of which will take place during the pilot phase.

“We are honored to partner with CTA in Chicago and TriMet in Portland to bring this public awareness campaign into their communities. It is imperative that the transportation industry takes a stand to protect children from being exploited,” said PACT CEO Lori Cohen. “Together, we’re committed to strengthening community safety by equipping public transit teams and riders with credible information, education and tools on how to identify signs of trafficking, safely report and help to prevent child sex trafficking.”