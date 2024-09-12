St. Louis Metro installs MetroLink security gates to access station platform at Emerson Park MetroLink Station.

The Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District installed MetroLink security gates to access the station platform at the Emerson Park MetroLink Station.

The gates at three other MetroLink stations in St. Clair County, Mo., will also be manned in weekly phases starting in September, as the first group of stations receives security gates and new fencing as part of the Secure Platform Plan.

Security team members will manually operate the gates until a new fare collection system is installed and integrated with the gating system. MetroLink customers will show the security officer their valid pass or transit ticket before the security team members activate the gate to open so the customer can proceed to the Emerson Park MetroLink Station platform.

Unless there are unforeseen delays, the gates at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee MetroLink Station will go into service the week of Sept. 16, the gates at the Washington Park MetroLink Station will go into service starting the week of Sept. 23 and the gates at the College MetroLink Station will go into service starting the week of Sept. 30.

Installation of security gates and fencing is underway at several stations in Missouri: Delmar Loop, Forest Park-DeBaliviere, Central West End, Cortex, Grand, Union Station and Civic Center. Those security gates will go into service with security teams operating them this fall. Security gates and fencing will be installed and operational at all 38 MetroLink stations by January 2026.