Laketran partnering with Lake County Juvenile Court on new program to support at-risk youth

Laketran has partnered with Lake County Juvenile Court in Lake County, Ohio, to facilitate access to extracurricular activities and work programs associated with probation requirements aiming to foster positive development among at-risk youth.

The new Transitions Program will help to provide the resources necessary for students to engage in enrichment activities such as sports, clubs and vocational programs. Many students within the juvenile justice system currently lack the means to access these opportunities and find themselves confined at home without positive outlets for personal growth. By connecting them with a range of extracurricular options, the partnership aims to reduce the likelihood of recidivism.

“Our mission is to rehabilitate and support the youth under our jurisdiction," said Judge Michael DeLeone, presiding over the Lake County Juvenile Court. "Through this partnership with Laketran, we are creating opportunities for these young individuals to channel their energy into constructive and rewarding activities. By providing access to sports, clubs and work programs, we hope to instill a sense of purpose and accomplishment, ultimately steering them away from potential reoffending. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Laketran. The success of many new programs is often limited by lack of dependable transportation. Our collaboration with Laketran targets that obstacle and is critical to the success of the Transitions Program."

With funding support from the Ohio Department of Youth Services, the collaborative effort between Lake County Juvenile Court and Laketran represents a commitment to the holistic development of at-risk youth in the community.

“At Laketran, we believe in the power of community partnerships to bring about positive change," said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. "We are proud to join forces with Lake County Juvenile Court in this important initiative. By providing reliable transportation options, we are breaking down barriers and ensuring that at-risk youth can have equal access to participate in activities that contribute to their personal growth and success.”