Denver RTD launches new Transit Police cadet program for full-time college students.

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has launched a new Transit Police (RTD-PD) cadet program for full-time college students in the Denver metro area pursuing a criminal justice or related degree. Police cadets will gain insight about the day-to-day work of an officer in a transit police environment while potentially earning a three-hour credit for most college programs. Johan Sherpa started as RTD-PD’s first police cadet on July 22 and is expected to be with the agency for six months or more to complete the program. An Emergency Management police cadet role is also available and the agency is reviewing applications.

RTD Deputy Chief Steven Martingano created the program for students to learn about the agency and explore the public safety field.

“The program dedicates time and resources to make sure someone knows what they’re coming into when considering being an officer,” Martingano said. “Police work is more of a calling and a passion.”

Sherpa, a senior at University of Colorado Denver studying criminal justice, learned about the Denver RTD police cadet program through his uncle, who is part of the Golden Police Department. Sherpa said he is looking forward to potentially shadowing or riding along with RTD-PD officers on patrol and recommended anyone interested in being a police cadet to come into the role with an open mind.

“I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can and I’m glad to be here,” Sherpa said.

Denver RTD’s cadet program provides specialized training for skills essential to pursuing a career in public safety, including video investigations, integrated security, cyber security and police dispatch communications. Police cadets can get a “head start” for an officer role.

“If a cadet wants to join our department, they already have the confidence coming in and understanding of the work to quickly complete field training,” Martingano said.

Transit Police detective opportunities

Denver RTD is hiring two detective positions in addition to the emergency management police cadet role. The agency continues to add staff to reach a minimum of 96 officers on the force by the end of 2024.

Safety remains a top priority

The agency has undertaken many initiatives to improve operator and customer safety this year, including growing the force to 79 officers so far from 19 in 2022, establishing 24/7 police patrolling on May 5 and starting a Customer Experience Elevator Program at select light-rail stations to help deter unwanted or criminal activity as part of the agency’s Welcoming Transit Environment initiative.