MTA appoints Kathryn Falasca as first criminal justice advocate

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has appointed Kathryn Falasca as its first criminal justice advocate. As an experienced criminal attorney, Falasca will work to advocate and provide support for crime victims in the system. She will also work with law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial agencies and community-based organizations to ensure offender accountability, helping to implement through investigation and prosecution of those who commit crimes against MTA customers and employees.

“Our customers say they want to be safe and feel safe and keeping repeat offenders—who disproportionately commit much of the subway crime— out of transit is essential,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “Katie Falasca is the right person with the right background to work with the justice system on behalf of both riders and transit employees.”

Falasca most recently served as director of the Strategic Initiatives Bureau of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), where she provided policy recommendations and oversaw projects to enhance prosecutions while working with city and state agencies, hospitals and survivor groups to ensure that NYPD’s investigative practices were victim-centered and informed by the trauma experienced by survivors. Prior to the Strategic Initiatives Bureau, she served as director and special counsel in NYPD’s Department Advocate Office, where she oversaw several projects related to members of service who were crime survivors.

She began her career in public service as an assistant district attorney in the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office. During her tenure there, she prosecuted hundreds of misdemeanor and felony cases, specializing in domestic violence, rape, arson, homicide and other cases of heightened sensitivity. She has worked with the National Center for Victims of Crimes, as well as the United States Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crimes.

Falasca received her Juris Doctor from Hofstra University, where she graduated cum laude and was honored for excellence in public service. She is admitted to the New York State Bar, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court.

Her appointment as criminal justice advocate will help the agency increase its safety and security by holding offenders accountable and offering support to its riders.

“My goal in this new role at the MTA is to serve as a conduit between the region’s public transit system and the region’s courtrooms, and to advocate for transit workers and customers who’ve been impacted by crime while on the job or on their commute," Falasca said. “Safety in the transit system is paramount and we are working tirelessly to ensure perpetrators of violence on our subways, buses and railroads are brought to justice.”