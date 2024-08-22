SEPTA names two to newly created positions

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has brought on Robert Brown and Sarah Powell to fill two newly-created positions.

Brown has been appointed as deputy COO– cleaning. Reporting to COO Scott Sauer, Brown is responsible for leading all custodial services functions for SEPTA stations, vehicles and facilities to ensure a safe, clean and comfortable environment for SEPTA customers and employees.

Brown comes to SEPTA with more than 30 years of progressive experience in facilities management and custodial services, including director, global Integrated facilities management lead at Nestle and director of global facilities, operations and intermediate projects at Rolls Royce. Most recently, Brown served as the principal and COO for Atlas Integrated Facilities Management & Project Consultant Services.

“These new roles fit into our overall efforts to enhance cleanliness and safety on the system,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “We must move forward with our investments in these critical initiatives, including hiring 100 new cleaners and doubling the size of our system safety division.”

Powell has been appointed as deputy chief transformation officer – safety culture. Reporting to Senior Director of Budgets and Transformation Erik Johanson, Powell is tasked with driving organizational change at SEPTA and reinforcing a culture where all employees are mindful of safety.

Powell directed a center for public health preparedness at Temple University before leading the

institution’s first office of emergency management. She went on to lead employee wellbeing, health and safety programs in the private sector before arriving at SEPTA.