Pierce Transit recognized by local leadership for emergency assistance efforts

Pierce Transit has been recognized by the Lakewood City Council and the West Pierce Fire and Rescue for its continued support and partnership during emergencies throughout Pierce County, Wash. Most recently, during the Hidden Lake Apartments fire last month, Pierce Transit provided a bus to park at the scene to temporarily shelter displaced residents while fire and rescue personnel set up an evacuation shelter.

“When we get folks that are burned out of their homes, they (Pierce Transit) bring a bus and let people stay in the bus until we can figure out where they can go next. Pierce Transit not only brought a bus, they also brought snacks, water and went above and beyond for our community," said West Pierce Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Hallie McCurdy.

Pierce Transit often responds to requests from partnering agencies to assist in emergency situations or when transportation for emergency responders is needed. For example, transportation was provided to and from SeaTac airport for the Urban Search and Rescue Team, Washington Task Force One following the August 2023 Maui wildfires and free rides to Pierce County Department of Emergency Management cooling or warming centers are often provided to the public in extreme heat or cold.

“The primary thing people know about Pierce Transit is that we provide transportation to help community members access education, jobs, medical appointments and a host of other important destinations,” said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus, who attended the Lakewood City Council meeting to accept the award on the agency’s behalf. “What folks may not know is that Pierce Transit is also a strong community partner in assisting when there are emergencies and when shelter or transportation is a critical component of the response. It is an honor to provide this service and we thank the team at West Pierce Fire and Rescue for their recognition of our strong partnership.”

Collaborations between Pierce Transit and West Pierce Fire and Rescue include: