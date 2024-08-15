FTA issues final rule updating its Public Transportation Safety Certification Training Program

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has issued a final rule updating its Public Transportation Safety Certification Training Program. FTA says updates maintain a uniform safety training curriculum and minimum requirements for rail transit and state safety personnel, building upon existing training requirements for safety professionals.

“Public transportation is the safest mode of surface transportation and the Biden-Harris Administration is taking additional action to further support safety for passengers and transit workers alike,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The training requirements we are announcing today will further prepare the state and local officials responsible for overseeing safety on subways, light rail and streetcars to effectively carry out their important roles.”

The certification training program sets requirements for safety professionals in rail transit agencies, as well as those with oversight functions at State Safety Oversight Agencies. The training program updates are the result of months of work by Biden-Harris Administration leaders and in response to comments filed by stakeholders, including transit agencies.

“The safe operation of public transit is always FTA’s top priority,” said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “Today’s updates to the training regulation reflect our steadfast commitment, in cooperation with our state and industry partners, that every transit rider and worker has a safe and reliable transportation experience.”

This is the first major update FTA has made to safety certification training program regulation since 2018. As part of the update, FTA improved the recertification process and refined communication procedures to manage the program more effectively. FTA is providing greater flexibility in the curriculum to address changing training needs as the industry evolves. The updated rule also streamlines administrative requirements to help ensure everyone who needs to receive training does so.

The update builds upon the Public Transportation Safety Certification Training Program rule issued in 2018, which established a uniform curriculum for safety oversight training, as well as minimum requirements to enhance the technical proficiency of those who conduct safety audits and examinations.

FTA will provide technical assistance to transit agencies to help implement the regulation.