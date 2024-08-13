City of Albuquerque improving transit safety efforts.

The city of Albuquerque, N.M., is cracking down its efforts on criminal behavior, including enforcing updated Rules to Ride, ramping up security and having Police Service Aides (PSA) on city buses in areas with higher incident concentrations.

“Bad and criminal behavior will not be tolerated on our buses,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “We are fighting to bring back a transit system we can feel comfortable with our loved ones riding on.”

The city notes multiple safety partners play a critical role in reminding or reinforcing the Rules to Ride: 10 Albuquerque Police Department (APD) PSA and six Transit Safety Officers, two 24/7 Metro Security Division Officers patrolling the Alvarado Transportation Center and four Mobile Patrol Units and more than 45 contracted observe and report security personnel.

“APD is taking intentional steps towards collaboratively cultivating positive perceptions and realities of public safety on our transit system,” said APD Commander Gerard Bartlett, “The Rules to Ride have been developed for ridership and Motorcoach Operator safety and must be followed.”

The city says ABQ RIDE is proactively addressing incidents at bus stops so issues aren’t boarding the bus. Not every issue requires force, with the city saying that security officers often help connect the community to local resources, prevent potential issues and assist with route directions.

“It’s time to respect and care for one another,” said Albuquerque Transit Director Leslie Keener. “With nearly 400 employees and over 500,000 passengers per month on our fixed route services, we expect people to follow the rules and will continue to implement new ideas, including an initiative that will launch soon to give riders an instant and anonymous reporting mechanism.”

Updates to the Rules to Ride include:

No more eating and drinking – only drinks with closed, sealable containers

No smoking, including vaping and e-cigarettes

No blocking the bus aisle with bags or items

New rules in the Rules to Ride:

No large carts

No loud music

No drug use

No sleeping across multiple seats, taking up more than one seat is prohibited

No littering

No defacing property

No abusive behavior

General respect for each other

The city is also conducting a Long Range Security Study to address public safety with community-informed ideas and strategic long-term solutions.

“We hope these expanded transit safety efforts bring an increased sense of safety to our passengers, Motorcoach Operators and the general public. We’re taking back our transit system,” said City of Albuquerque Deputy Director Bobby Sisneros.