DDOT receives life-saving training from Detroit Fire Department

The city of Detroit, Mich., and the Detroit Fire Department are working together to have more city employees and residents trained in hands-only CPR to ensure residents have more awareness of the locations of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and access to training on how to use them. This is a part of the Detroit Fire Department's goal to become a HEARTSafe Community.

During a sudden cardiac arrest, quick community response is could save a life. Chest compressions and AED use can greatly improve a patient’s chances of surviving a heart attack. The National Institutes of Health states the use of hands-only CPR after a cardiac event can double or triple a victim’s chances of survival when compared to when no CPR has been performed and when a bystander utilizes an AED on a person in cardiac arrest, their likelihood of survival more than doubles.

Since the Detroit Fire Department launched its campaign to become a HEARTSafe Community last summer, members and community partners have trained over 100,000 residents on how to administer hands-only CPR, including a daylong event sponsored by a local television partner earlier this year which saw a record number of resident participation.

“Heart safe education is an essential part of our role to protect and serve Detroiters,” said Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner Charles Simms. “We know most cardiac arrest occurs within the walls of our residents’ homes and have been working hard to equip residents with this life-saving training.”

Detroit Fire has also been working with various city departments to train employees and ensure municipal buildings are equipped with AEDs. The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT), under the leadership of Interim Director G. Michael Staley, was one of the first city departments to step up and request its Transportation Equipment Operators (TEOs) be trained in hands-only CPR.

“Having our TEOs trained in hands-only CPR and AED use can literally mean the difference between life and death,” said Staley. “The response we’ve gotten from our employees is very encouraging. Safety is the number one priority at DDOT and this training underscores that commitment.”

In addition to working towards the goal of all TEO’s trained in hands-only CPR, beginning next week, the Detroit Fire Department will be placing 10 AEDs on DDOT buses. These AEDs were funded by the Detroit Fire Department..

In 2023, the city of Detroit joined the PulsePoint AED app, a simple-to-use app that helps cities build a registry of the publicly available AEDs. This app helps Detroiters learn where the nearest AED is located so they are ready if and/or when cardiac emergency strikes. More than 500 AEDs are already registered on the map citywide.

This app will provide a resource to Detroit’s 911 center so rescuers can be directed to the device in an emergency. The AEDs are also monitored by a secure wireless network (Lifenet/Lifelink), so DFD can see when they will need new batteries and supplies as well as transmit emergency information to responders.

The Detroit Fire Department, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association, is working to get the word out about CPR and AED training opportunities available to residents.