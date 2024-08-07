Crime decrease on Metro Transit’s system in Minneapolis, Minn., leads to improved ridership

Two years after implementing a plan to improve conditions on transit, Metro Transit in Minneapolis, Minn., is seeing a decline in reported crimes and steadily increasing ridership.

Comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2023, the agency notes reported crime was down 17.5 percent, as well as reported crime is also down nearly 14 percent year to date. Ridership has increased nine percent when comparing the first half of 2024 to the first half of 2023.

“Across the organization, there has been a sustained and deliberate effort to make our system safer and more welcoming to riders and frontline transit workers,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras. “We hear clearly that there is more work to be done but are encouraged by the progress we’re making.”

“The trends we’re seeing are encouraging but our work is far from over,” said Metropolitan Council (Met Council) Chair Charlie Zelle. “We are committed to maintaining a transit system that makes people feel safe and confident in their surroundings.”

Efforts to improve conditions, expand training and support for transit workers and engage riders and partners are summarized in Metro Transit’s Safety & Security Action Plan. The plan includes more than 40 action items and was endorsed by the Met Council in June 2022.

Since the Safety & Security Action Plan was introduced, Metro Transit has:

Introduced Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) Agents who ride light-rail vehicles to assist customers and monitor fare compliance. Another 22 TRIP Agents will be brought on by the end of September.

Hired more staff to proactively clean buses, trains and public facilities and respond to cleaning and repair needs reported by riders.

Contracted with 10 community-based organizations whose representatives offer resources to riders facing issues like substance abuse disorders, unsheltered homelessness and mental illness. During the past year, Metro Transit notes the agencies have connected with around 6,700 individuals and made around 3,800 referrals.

Provided resiliency, de-escalation and crisis intervention training to hundreds of bus and train operators.

Revised and prominently posted rules for riding at all light rail and bus rapid transit stations and introduced a ‘Take Pride in Your Ride’ campaign, encouraging respectful behaviors on transit.

Expanded tuition assistance and support for individuals preparing to become police officers while serving as Community Service Officers.

The Safety & Security Action Plan will continue to guide ongoing work and account for any new actions that are undertaken.

Transit police remain proactive, engaged

Metro Transit notes that under the leadership of Metro Transit Police Department Chief Ernest Morales III, Metro Transit police officers are proactively addressing illegal behaviors like drug and alcohol use on transit and thoroughly investigating serious crimes like assault.

From April through June, the agency says police documented 397 instances of smoking-, drug- and alcohol-related offenses, a 50 percent increase compared to the same time in 2023. According to the agency, the increase in offenses was primarily due to a targeted push to combat onboard smoking.

“Let me be clear: Illegal acts and behaviors that violate our Code of Conduct will not be tolerated and we will do everything in our power to hold people accountable for their actions,” Morales said. “I commend our officers for their dedication and professionalism and ask our riders to support their efforts by reaching out whenever they need our help.”

To supplement proactive, onboard patrols, the Metro Transit Police Department continues to expand its use of real-time cameras and is working closely with supplemental security officers and law enforcement agencies across the region, including in efforts to strengthen partnerships with suburban police departments in preparation for new transitways that will open in the coming years.

The next group of Metro Transit police officers will be sworn in in August as efforts to recruit and retain officers continue.

In August, Metro Transit leadership will host a series of listening sessions at light-rail stations to provide riders a chance to offer feedback and suggestions.