New NYPD report reveals crime decreasing on NYC subways

New data released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows new milestones in New York City’s (NYC) and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) efforts to make NYC subways even safer. Transit crime is down 44.4 percent during the week of July 15 compared to the same week last year, down 26.6 percent during the last four weeks compared to the same time period in 2023 and down 7.8 percent year to date compared to 2023.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority and it’s clear that the proactive measures we’re taking to prevent and reduce violence on our subways are working,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Secure, reliable transit is a necessity for residents and visitors in our great city. With continued partnership with Mayor Adams, Chairman Lieber and our partners in law enforcement, we will continue to do everything in our power to keep the system safe."

“The tireless efforts of the men and women of the NYPD are making a remarkable impact on the overall safety and quality of life of all New Yorkers, both on the streets and throughout our vast transit system,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban. “With subway ridership steadily increasing, the NYPD continues to deploy its resources to stations, platforms and trains in a strategic, intelligence-driven manner that is lifting every neighborhood and improving the lives of all the people we serve in communities across our great city.”

MTA notes that if current trends continue, July will be the sixth consecutive month with a double-digit decrease in subway crime. In 2023, overall crime in the transit system fell nearly three percent compared to 2022, as the number of riders increased by 14 percent. This year, transit crime was down 15.4 percent in February, 23.5 percent in March, 23 percent in April, 10.6 percent in May and 15.3 percent in June.

The massive reduction in subway crime came in February, after NYC Mayor Eric Adams directed the NYPD to surge an additional 1,000 police officers into the subway system each day to help keep New Yorkers safe. Additionally, in March, the NYPD announced "Operation Fare Play," an initiative to ensure riders pay their fare when entering the subway system by deploying 800 more police officers into the subway system to crack down on fare evasion. The successful operation has helped correct behavior and kept the subway system safe.

“Our public safety mission is a 24/7 endeavor, just like the New York City subway system and while public safety continues to be a shared responsibility between the entire criminal justice system and the people we serve, it is the ongoing investment in transit safety by City Hall and NYPD leadership — implemented by NYPD officers — that has led to this year’s notable reduction in subway crime,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.”

“Our public transit system is the lifeblood of our city and keeping New Yorkers safe on the subway is key to ensuring that New York remains the safest big city in America,” said NYC Mayor Adams. “Today, it is clear: Thanks to our efforts, our subways are getting even safer. We’ve had five straight months of double-digit decreases in overall subway crime after we surged more than 1,000 additional officers into the system in February and, so far, in July, we’re on track for a sixth month of safer subways. Today, other than during the pandemic, our transit system is the safest it’s been in 14 years, with the lowest number of robberies in recorded history — and we’re committed to making our subways even safer. I’m grateful to have partners in Gov. Hochul, NYPD Commissioner Caban and MTA Chair and CEO [Janno] Lieber who share our commitment to making the safest city in the country even safer.”