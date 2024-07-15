Denver PD releases comprehensive plan to curb violence and increase overall safety in Denver’s LoDo and Ballpark District areas

The Denver Police Department (DPD), in alignment with Denver, Colo., Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal to reduce violent gun crime by 20 percent, has released a comprehensive plan to curb violence and increase overall safety in Denver’s vibrant LoDo and Ballpark District areas. The plan’s goals are to:

Reduce the amount of vehicular traffic congestion during peak bar hours to improve pedestrian safety

Disperse crowds more effectively during bar out-crowd hours to reduce conflicts that can escalate to violence

Provide improved and streamlined access for rideshare ingress and egress of the LoDo and Ballpark District areas during peak bar hours

Reduce impaired driving and DUI-related crashes during peak bar hours

To reduce heavy vehicular traffic and improve pedestrian safety in the LoDo and Ballpark District areas, the DPD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) encourage attendees to utilize mass transit and ride shares.

Denver RTD says traveling by rideshare and/or Denver RTD serves many purposes, including reducing the number of potential impaired drivers and preventable crashes while also allowing more space for pedestrians to safely walk around and leave the LoDo and Ballpark District areas during peak bar hours. The agency offers a day-pass that allows customers to travel all day for $5.50 ($2.70 discounted for eligible customers).

Additionally, DPD, in partnership with Uber and Lyft, has created designated rideshare pickup locations in Denver’s LoDo and Ballpark District areas. Between the boundaries of 18th and 21st St.’s and Blake and Larimer streets, Uber and Lyft drivers will not be allowed to pick up or drop off riders from 10 p.m. to 3a.m. Instead, there will be a variety of designated pickup locations, where Denver Police officers will be stationed to ensure smooth traffic flow, a visible police presence and to provide added security for those awaiting rides.

Rideshare pick up zone signs will be placed at each designated pickup location and typical street parking at meters in the pickup zones will be prohibited to create additional space for rideshare drivers to pull to the side of the street to safely pick up riders.