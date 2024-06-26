Safe Fleet awarded three-year video management contract with MTA

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has signed a three-year contract with Safe Fleet following a competitive Request for Proposal process. Safe Fleet will provide outsourced video management services, maintaining and managing the video systems installed on the city’s fleets of more than 5,000 buses. The total estimated value of the awarded contract is $25.7 million, with options of up to three two-year contracts estimated at $49.7 million.

Safe Fleet will be responsible for retrieving video events, packaging and sharing clips with requesting city authorities. The company will also conduct regular maintenance checks and repairs to ensure camera system health and uptime, helping to foster a safer and more secure transit environment for commuters.

“This contract extends our long-term partnership with the MTA, a collaboration that ensures every video event on MTA’s expansive fleet of buses is captured and delivered to the requesting authority," said Daniel Pulskamp, Safe Fleet vice president of transit. "We are proud to be part of this initiative that prioritizes the safety and security of New York City’s transit system.”

Safe Fleet says the contract award helps advance its ‘Safe City’ vision. The company is building a technology platform where cities can collaborate and share evidence across agencies to elevate safety and protect citizens.

“We look forward to continuing our work with MTA and playing a key role in realizing a safer city vision for New York City. Our commitment remains to deliver state-of-the-art safety solutions that protect citizens and ensure a high standard of living,” Pulskamp said.