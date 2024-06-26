  • Subscribe
    1. Safety & Security

    RTC of Southern Nevada to work with new security contractor starting July 1

    June 26, 2024
    Through this partnership, Inter-Con will deploy 300 armed officers across the transit system to improve safety for riders.
    Related To: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC)
    The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has brought on Inter-Con as its new security contractor, effective July 1. Inter-Con will work to increase the level of safety and security for all passengers riding with RTC.

    Inter-Con will deploy 300 armed officers across the transit system and at all RTC transit centers. Inter-Con will aid the RTC in creating a secure and comfortable environment for the community.

    RTC says riders can expect to see an increased security presence and stronger enforcement of fare policies and rider rules, offering peace of mind and assistance whenever needed.

    Through this partnership, RTC will work to improve the rider transit experience as a whole.