RTC of Southern Nevada to work with new security contractor starting July 1

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has brought on Inter-Con as its new security contractor, effective July 1. Inter-Con will work to increase the level of safety and security for all passengers riding with RTC.

Inter-Con will deploy 300 armed officers across the transit system and at all RTC transit centers. Inter-Con will aid the RTC in creating a secure and comfortable environment for the community.

RTC says riders can expect to see an increased security presence and stronger enforcement of fare policies and rider rules, offering peace of mind and assistance whenever needed.

Through this partnership, RTC will work to improve the rider transit experience as a whole.