Denver RTD launches on-site customer outreach program pilot

Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has launched a six-month pilot outreach program to assist customers on its transit system. Known as the “Impact Team,” the group of outreach ambassadors is comprised of nearly 40 Denver RTD employees from across the entire agency. The team is deployed to rail stations and bus stops during peak service times, major events and service disruptions to provide on-site, real-time customer service.

The pilot, which launched in May, was initially established to support the Coping Panels and Downtown Rail Reconstruction projects, both of which are underway this summer. During the last two weeks, the Impact Team has prioritized its outreach efforts to also support the temporary speed restrictions along the Southeast Corridor’s light-rail lines.

Additionally, Denver RTD has aligned the team’s outreach schedule to dispatch the employee ambassadors during concerts, festivals, downtown events and Colorado Rockies home games. Members of the Impact Team were trained to answer frequently asked questions, help customers to use the MyRide, Transit Watch and NextRide mobile applications and to collect customer feedback and concerns.

During the week of June 17, the Impact Team began outreach along the E, H and R lines that have been most impacted by the recent speed restrictions. The team has been providing information about the slowdown zones, sharing alternate bus route schedules and providing water for customers waiting for the next train. The Impact Team has also been educating customers on how to use Bustang’s bus services, Denver RTD’s online trip planner tools.

“The Impact Team program is focused on creating a welcoming transit environment for all customers,” said Stuart Summers, Denver RTD’s chief communications and engagement officer. “This real-time approach to engagement not only addresses the immediate concerns and questions of customers, but we are able to foster stronger connections with the agency. By being present and available at stops and stations, the Impact Team can immediately alleviate customer concerns, gather valuable feedback about improving RTD’s services and ensure needs are satisfactorily met.”

Denver RTD notes the employees participating in the program volunteer their time in parallel with regular work duties and come from all departments of the organization, including Human Resource, Information Technology, Safety and Environmental, Bus and Rail Operations, Civil Rights, General Counsel, Capital Programs and Finance. Denver RTD’s Leadership Team is also participating as members of the Impact Team, bringing their vast experience and knowledge to the program.