Amtrak receives accreditation by Emergency Management Accreditation Program for second time.

Amtrak has earned accreditation by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program for a second time. The EMAP accreditation is typically awarded to federal, state, local and tribal emergency response agencies.

“Receiving the EMAP accreditation for the second time reaffirms our dedication to maintaining the highest emergency preparedness and response standards,” said Amtrak AVP of Response and Resilience Mary Carlson Bis. “Consistently evaluating, exercising and updating the Amtrak Emergency Management Program is our commitment to our passengers, employees and the communities where we travel. We are ready to respond to any emergency as a unified and coordinated team.”

To achieve voluntary accreditation, Amtrak notes an applicant must demonstrate through self-assessment, documentation and peer assessment verification that its program meets industry standards. EMAP recognizes the ability of emergency management programs to bring together personnel, resources and communications from a variety of agencies and organizations in preparation for and in response to an emergency, in addition to obtaining the ability to measure those capabilities.

Within Amtrak, the Emergency Management (EM) division is responsible for preparing employees and external partners through awareness and promotion of Amtrak’s response plans and procedures. The EM team leads the cycle of response planning, training, equipping, exercising, evaluating and fostering continuous improvement.

Amtrak first received accreditation in 2016 and was the first railroad ever to earn the five-year accreditation.