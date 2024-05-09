City of West Palm Beach, Fla., adopts Rail S.A.F.E. policy

The city of West Palm Beach, Fla., has adopted the Rail Safety And Functionality for Everyone (S.A.F.E.) policy resolution. The measure establishes the ambitious goal of zero fatalities and reducing serious injuries from trespassing on railroad rights-of-way or crashes involving trains, vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.

"With our growing population of more than 117,000 residents, coupled with the influx of thousands of daily visitors and 8.4 million annual transit riders, ensuring rail safety is vital for West Palm Beach," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. "The Rail S.A.F.E. policy formalizes our commitment to making our rail corridors as safe as possible through a comprehensive approach of equitable engineering, education, enforcement and data-driven initiatives."

The city notes the first-of-its-kind policy for the region takes a holistic "Safe Systems" view, considering rail safety within the context of the city and the region's entire transportation network. It mandates implementing multiple layers of protection like road design standards, infrastructure improvements, public engagement and policy changes to prevent rail trespassing and vehicle-train collisions.

"This groundbreaking Rail S.A.F.E. resolution reframes rail safety from just an operational concern to a social equity priority," said West Palm Beach City Commissioner for District 3 Christy Fox, who represents the city as an at-large member of the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) Executive Board. "By prioritizing these proactive measures, we are working to enhance safety while also improving the functionality and accessibility of our rail system for all who live, work and visit West Palm Beach."

The next steps include developing a detailed Keep It Rail S.A.F.E. Action Plan to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries through engineering solutions, education campaigns, enforcement efforts and comprehensive community planning. The policy builds on West Palm Beach's rail safety leadership, including the 2014 trespass prevention study, renowned safety awareness initiatives, quiet zone expansions and a comprehensive 2024 rail crossing safety audit.

The city says that as rail transit expands across south Florida, the Rail S.A.F.E. policy positions the city as a pioneering model for proactive rail safety policies and measures. The priority aims to foster a safer, more reliable rail system that encourages residents and visitors to utilize trains, walking, biking and public transit.