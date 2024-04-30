JTA receives StormReady certification from National Weather Service

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has become the second Florida organization to receive the StormReady certification from the National Weather Service (NWS), which recognizes organizations that are proactive in supporting communities during major storms.

“Being recognized as a StormReady agency is a testament to the proactive work done by the entire JTA team during hurricane season and beyond,” said JTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Chris Geraci. “Under the leadership of Mr. Ford and the Board of Directors, we’ve been able to invest in many safety, security and emergency preparedness enhancement initiatives, with the goal of ensuring safety and security for patrons and employees alike.”

The program helps arm communities with the safety skills needed to save lives and property before, during and after major hurricanes and other weather-related events.

To receive a StormReady certification, the NWS thoroughly reviews the organization’s emergency preparedness plans, training and exercises. JTA passed its examination, meeting the following criteria from the NWS:

Establishes a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.

Has more than one way to receive severe weather warning and forecasts to alert the public.

Creates a system that monitors weather conditions locally.

Promotes the importance of public readiness through community seminars.

Develops a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

In 2023, the JTA received the Gold Standard Award from the Transportation Security Administration for the organization’s security and emergency preparedness elements, such as security training, background check procedures and drill and exercise programs.