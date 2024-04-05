WMATA ridership is up, crime and fare evasion down in 2024

Positive trends have been seen in recent months by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), with growing ridership and more customers paying their fares, showing efforts to reduce fare evasion and increase safety are working.

The agency has made 22 million bus and rail trips in March, a 14 percent increase over 2023's numbers. The agency says there has also been a 50 percent decrease in fare evasion on rail. Crime is down overal, with a 19 percent decrease in 2024 compared to last year.

WMATA is showing high rider commutes through its system. Peak commute hours in March saw an average of 50,000 entries an hour, a 25 percent increase over March 2023. Federal employee trips have increased by 33 percent.

Weekends and special events have brought a boost to its ridership and community involvement. Weekend bus and rail ridership is above 2019 levels, thanks to more frequent service:

Smithsonian Station recorded its busiest days since 2019, with 69,000 customers trips on Saturday, March 30

Navy Yard hit a new post-pandemic high, with 40,000 customer trips on the day of the Washington Nationals home opener

WMATA connects the region to the nation and world

Union Station Metrorail's ridership has increased 23 percent over March 2023 and Dulles International Airport station ridership increased 38 percent over March 2023.

“We have made great efforts to improve service and safety across all hours and all days of the week and it is paying off,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “We are moving customers in numbers that we haven’t seen in years, which boosts the economy, decreases congestion and supports sustainability throughout the region. We thank everyone for taking transit and our team for delivering great service.”

There has also been an increase in paid ridership, which is up 24 percent – which means fare evasion is on the decline across the system.

WMATA has taken several steps to reduce fare evasion, including:

Retrofitted faregates at 33 of 98 stations so far, resulting in a 79 percent decrease in fare evasion at those locations

New, more reliable fareboxes on 60 percent of WMATA’s 1,500 buses, with a goal to upgrade all buses by the end of summer

Easier access to fare payment through mobile wallet; mobile payments are up 74 percent on rail and 35 percent on bus over last year

Simplified fare structure and reduced-fare programs for seniors, students and low-income customers (MetroLift customers have taken more than 500,000 trips since the launch last July).

New legislation in the district, Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) have stepped up fare enforcement efforts, writing hundreds of citations for fare evasion in March and arresting more than 20 people with outstanding warrants. Systemwide, fare evasion is down 50 percent compared to last year

With the addition of Special Police Officers and increased MTPD patrols throughout the system, crime is down 19 percent in 2024.