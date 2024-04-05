CATS receives Gold Standard Award from TSA.

On April 4, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) honored the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) with the Gold Standard Award for security in its bus system. CATS is one of five transit agencies in the United States to receive the recognition in 2024.

The Gold Standard Award is the highest level of recognition TSA can give to a transit agency for achieving top scores during an annual review of 17 categories of security and emergency preparedness elements. The review evaluates several aspects of a transit agency’s operations, including its security plan, security training, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts and background check procedures.

“We are proud to collaborate with CATS toward our shared commitment to transportation safety,” said Sonya Proctor, TSA surface operations assistant administrator. “This Gold Standard Award honors CATS leadership in mass transit security and is well-deserved."

CATS is committed to connecting the community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable and accessible mobility experiences. CATS is the largest transit system between Atlanta, Ga., and Washington, D.C.

“At CATS, safety is one of our top priorities," said Brent Cagle, interim CEO of CATS. "Receiving this distinguished award from the TSA not only highlights our commitment to security, but also shines a light on the hard work and dedication of our Security Division. Their efforts have been crucial in ensuring that all our passengers and employees enjoy a safe and secure environment, whether they're traveling or within our facilities.”

Every year, the TSA assesses a select number of transit agencies nationwide for evaluation through its Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement (BASE) program. Just a fraction of those evaluated achieve scores high enough to receive the Gold Standard Award.

In the most recent round of BASE evaluations, the TSA reviewed 58 mass transit agencies for their security posture in Fiscal Year 2023.

Earlier this year, IndyGo celebrated its Gold Standard Award from TSA. In 2023, four transit agencies, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Sacramento Regional Transit District, earned Gold Standard Awards.