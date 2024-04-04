NCTD promotes Chris G. Carrillo to security director

North County Transit District (NCTD) has promoted Chris G. Carrillo to security director. Carrillo, who has been with NCTD for the past three years as the security manager, began her new role on March 17, 2024.

Carrillo will have direct oversight and collaboration with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Services Unit, security staff and code compliance inspectors, as well as control center technicians. Her department is responsible for providing security throughout the NCTD service area, which includes 1,600 bus stops along 30 BREEZE routes, nine transit centers, SPRINTER hybrid rail and COASTER commuter rail lines with 23 rail stations.

“The safety and security of our employees, customers and our communities is the top priority for the District,” said Shawn Donaghy, NCTD CEO. “I know Chris will lead these efforts, as we continue to grow North County Transit District.”

“Chris is the right fit to lead the department with her 20 years of experience, including being a former police officer,” said Karen Tucholski, NCTD’s COO of support services. “I’m looking forward to seeing the outcomes of continuous improvement that evaluate and implement new security measures, at which Chris has excelled.”

Prior to NCTD, Carrillo was the director of security for six years in the hospitality industry and was a Chula Vista police officer for 11 years.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue to take proactive security measures in order to keep our passengers safe, as well as staff and contractors,” Carrillo said. “I look forward to working with our team of professionals who care passionately about the mission.”