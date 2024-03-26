NYC Transit unveils security monitor screen pilot.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s New York City (NYC) Transit has unveiled its security monitor screen pilot, which will include more than 100 buses. The high-definition LCD screens are installed on board near the entry stairwell and continuously stream live video feeds from existing security camera infrastructure onboard buses.

NYC Transit notes security monitor screens offer several advantages for both operators and customers, including enhanced safety. The screens also serve as a deterrent to potential bad actors and provide real-time evidence to law enforcement. The buses will be deployed to routes that have the highest rates of assaults and other misdemeanors that threaten the safety of operators and customers.

“Installing new technology to keep bus operators and customers safe is paramount to NYC Transit’s North Star of providing faster, cleaner and safer service,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. “Our bus fleet has robust camera coverage and these pilot screens will be a force multiplier to the safety benefits these cameras already provide. We’re excited to roll out this pilot and look forward to continuing to innovate and modernize the system to keep customers and operators safe and prioritize fare payment.”

“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and reliable ride for both bus operators and customers,” said NYC Transit Senior Vice President of Buses Frank Annicaro. “In addition to our onboard cameras already facilitating quick access to video footage with our partners in law enforcement, these screens go a step above by reminding bad actors that their actions are being watched and recorded.”

All screens are expected to be installed by the end of this year. The pilot is expected to run through the beginning of 2025.